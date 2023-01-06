Ticks, tick-borne illness on the rise last few years in West Michigan

It's time to spend time outdoors, but make sure to carefully check for ticks when you return inside.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan is a wonderful place to spend time outside in warmer weather. However, West Michigan is also a place ticks love to latch on to humans.

"I think that in West Michigan, it's a place in Michigan, where you're going to have more exposures to ticks," said Dr. Del DeHart, UM Health-West infectious disease physician, "Over the last years, probably in more areas than we're used to."

Dr. DeHart said an increase in tick bites and Lyme Disease over the past couple years is likely due to a combination of agricultural changes and people spending more time outside during the pandemic.

"There have been about 1,200 cases of Lyme disease in Michigan the last couple of years," said DeHart, "Which is up quite a bit from the previous years."

To prevent tick bites, wear tighter fitting clothing and use an insect repellent with DEET.

Once inside, check over children or your own body well for ticks. Dr. DeHart said they like dark places, like folds in the skin.

If you find one, grab the tweezers.

"Get as close to your skin as possible, just really close and pull it off," said DeHart, "Because that's where you get the mouthparts and just gently pull it off and move it."

If a tick bite is ignored, you could develop Lyme Disease. Dr. DeHart said the infection takes place 24 hours after the bite.

He said Lyme Disease is curable, especially quickly treated if caught early. He said the first sign may be a rash on the skin.

"If it's not recognized, then it can progress to a chronic infection and cause arthritis, headaches and other joint pains, sometimes heart problems, but it's very treatable if recognized."

To learn more about ticks and tick-related illness, visit the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

