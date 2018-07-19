GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - They made a public plea to find a new kidney for an ailing loved one. On Thursday, their mission was accomplished.

22-year-old Alyssa Clark was in kidney failure for a year and a half. 13 ON YOUR SIDE introduced you to her last week,when her family took their campaign for an extra kidney, to the streets.

Clark underwent successful transplant surgery Thursday morning. Meanwhile, Alyssa's mom was moved to tears as she waited for Alyssa in her room and discovered who her donor was.

"As soon as I knew who it was I kind of lost it," Marge Nichols, Alyssa's mom, said.

14-year-old Kaleb Iversen was found unresponsive last week. He was declared brain dead just a few days ago. Kaleb's aunt, Alisha Miller, tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE, it was his mom who specifically requested his kidney go to Alyssa.

But Alyssa wasn't the only one.

"As of noon today we heard from Gift of Life and Kaleb alone has saved 75 plus people with all of his gifts that he was able to give," Alisha Miller told 13 ON YOUR SIDE over the phone.

Kidneys, liver, heart. Everything this 14-year-old had to give at the end of his short life, he gave to save dozens of others.

"I don't even know how to thank the family or offer," Nichols said as she began to tear up. "I feel like there are not enough words to tell them how sorry I am and how grateful I am all at the same time."

Alyssa was out of surgery shortly after 12:00 p.m. on Thursday. Her mother said Alyssa is doing well and the kidney appears to be producing urine. They will know over the next few days if the kidney is filtering like it should be.

As for Kaleb, funeral arrangements are being made. The family is accepting donations for the costs. They are also keeping the public informed on all of the lives Kaleb saved on their fundraising page.

Nichols tells 13 ON YOUR SIDE, according to Mercy Health, the hospital only gets about 30-to-40 visits per month on its kidney donation website. After Alyssa's story aired, that number rose to more than 1,100. There were also more than 200 calls from people wanting to donate.

Alyssa's family hopes that all that were interested in donating to Alyssa will consider donating to another person in need.

