Fundraising begins for Transplant House of West Michigan

Tracy and Holly Gary, both transplant recipients, have been working to bring a transplant house to Grand Rapids, but COVID-19 delayed their efforts.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After two long years of waiting through the COVID-19 pandemic, Tracy Gary and Holly Werlein-Gary are finally ready to begin official fundraising efforts for something they hope to bring to West Michigan.

13 ON YOUR SIDE first shared the couple's love story in February. Tracy and Holly are both transplant recipients. They met and fell in love through their transplant journeys.

Since their marriage, they've been working to bring a transplant house to Grand Rapids. It would be a place where family of patients from out of town can stay while they're in West Michigan for transplant procedures and recoveries.

The Transplant House of West Michigan's first official fundraiser "Tacos For Life" will be on April 30 at 4 p.m. at The Guest House on Stocking Avenue in Grand Rapids. You can buy tickets in advance or at the door. The cost is $15. The fundraiser includes a taco bar, silent auction, raffle, 50/50 and bake sale.

You can also donate to the Transplant House of West Michigan through their website.

Watch the full love story:

