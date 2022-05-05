Trinity Health Muskegon, nurses union approve new collective bargaining agreement

After what the union says was years of negotiating for a fair contract, a collective bargaining agreement was approved Thursday.

MUSKEGON, Mich — In January, nearly 100 Trinity Health-Mercy union workers and community members gathered to demand a fair contract.

The union workers said that they had been negotiating for years, with no raises for a number of departments.

But, after all that time, a collective bargaining agreement between Trinity Health Muskegon and SEIU Healthcare Michigan, the union representing nursing colleagues within the hospital, was reached.

The new four-year collective bargaining agreement is effective immediately.

“This is an important step forward for the future of our hospital and the health care heroes who keep it running every single day,” said Gary Allore, president of Trinity Health Muskegon. “This result could not have been achieved without the hard work, time, energy and commitment from both parties. I am very pleased with this outcome, and I am grateful for everyone who had a helping hand in reaching this agreement.”

Many details of the new contract were not made public, but Trinity Health Muskegon did say that the agreement addresses nurse compensation.

They also said that the adjustment to the contract will increase nurse retention rates and support the recruitment of new nursing colleagues to the hospital.

SEIU Healthcare Michigan has not issued any comment on the new collective bargaining agreement yet.

During the rally in January, the union members made it clear that they wanted better pay and staffing conditions with the new contract.

