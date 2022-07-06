Trinity Health Muskegon launches special needs car seat clinic

Therapists and certified child passenger safety technicians at the clinic will determine which car seat best meets the child’s needs.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Trinity Health Muskegon opened West Michigan's first Special Needs Car Seat Clinic at the Trinity Health Rehab Muskegon Campus.

The clinic is designed to help parents of children with disabilities or behavioral challenges find a car seat that best meets the child's needs.

If a standard child safety seat does not meet a child's needs, therapists and certified child passenger safety technicians will help determine which car seat is best through evaluation and fit tests.

“Traveling with a child can take extra planning, especially if the child has special needs that are not accommodated by a standard child safety seat,” said Holly Alway, injury prevention coordinator, Trinity Health Muskegon. “We are the first Special Needs Car Seat Clinic in West Michigan, so this fills a vital safety need for our community.”

Appointments for a Special Needs Car Seat evaluation at the clinic will require a referral from a specialist on the child's treatment team and insurance authorization.

Here's what to expect at the first appointment:

Physical therapy evaluation, including an interview regarding the child's medical history and positioning needs.

Assessment of the child's posture and strength as it relates to positioning and overall functional skills.

Discussion about current transportation needs of the child.

Coordination with equipment vendors to assist with approval and ordering of requested medical seats.

Follow-up appointments are then needed to assist with installation of the seat into the vehicle, fitting the child into the seat and training the child's caregivers on safe use of the seat.

To schedule an appointment at the Special Needs Car Seat Clinic, call (231) 672-6940.

The clinic is located at 1400 Mercy Drive, Suite 50, Muskegon in the Trinity Health Rehab Muskegon Campus.

