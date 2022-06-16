New Trinity Health psychiatric facility begins laying foundation in Grand Rapids

The Southridge Behavioral Hospital will be located in Byron Center to focus on mental health emergencies and services.

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Trinity Health, in partnership with Universal Health Services, has begun laying foundation on a brand new psychiatric facility in Grand Rapids.

With a rise in this type of crisis during the pandemic, local experts believe there is a gap in care that needs to be addressed.

With a rise in this type of crisis during the pandemic, local experts believe there is a gap in care that needs to be addressed.

"We're also tying together other levels of service so that we create this continuum because right now, people dealing with mental health issues are navigating a really broken system," said Rob Casalou with Trinity Health.

The behavioral health facility is set to open some time in 2024 and employ around 170 full-time and part-time doctors, nurses, therapists and other mental health specialists.

