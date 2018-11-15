A salmonella outbreak linked to raw turkey has sickened 164 people, including 12 in New York, while authorities seek to contain the food poisonings looming over Thanksgiving's big star.

The outbreak has hospitalized 63 people in 35 states, killing one in California, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported.

Investigators say raw turkey products from numerous sources are contaminated with salmonella, including ground turkey and turkey patties.

But the ongoing probe found the salmonella strain has also been found in raw turkey pet food and live turkeys, indicating it might be widespread in the turkey industry.

CDC officials released the following safety tips for limiting the risk of infection:

*Salmonella infections can spread from one person to another. Wash hands before and after preparing or eating food, after contact with animals, and after using the restroom or changing diapers.

*Cook raw turkey thoroughly to kill harmful germs. Turkey breasts, whole turkeys, and ground poultry, including turkey burgers, casseroles, and sausage, should always be cooked to an internal temperature of 165°F to kill harmful germs. Leftovers should be reheated to 165°F. Use a food thermometer to check, and place it in the thickest part of the food.

*Don’t spread germs from raw turkey around food preparation areas. Washing raw poultry before cooking is not recommended. Germs in raw poultry juices can spread to other areas and foods.

*Thoroughly wash hands, counters, cutting boards, and utensils with warm, soapy water after they touch raw turkey. Use a separate cutting board for raw turkey and other raw meats if possible.

*Thaw turkey in the refrigerator, in a sink of cold water that is changed every 30 minutes, or in the microwave. Never thaw your turkey by leaving it out on the counter.

*CDC does not recommend feeding raw diets to pets. Germs like salmonella in raw pet food can make your pets sick. Your family also can get sick by handling the raw food or by taking care of your pet.

The outbreak began in November 2017 and CDC investigators are working with other government agencies to trace the salmonella through the food-supply chain.

The latest illness tally on Nov 8 found 74 people were sickened by salmonella-tainted turkey since July 19, bringing the total to 164 cases.

