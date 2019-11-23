GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — For nearly three decades, the Turkey Trot race on Thanksgiving morning has sent runners through the streets of Grand Rapids, all to raise money for Grand Rapids Public School athletics.

In 2018, a record $87,000 was raised for Grand Rapids Public Schools athletics. That money helps cover the costs of uniforms, equipment and other sports-related fees.

The 5k race begins at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 28. Last year the race had nearly 4,000 participants.

There is also a kids "Mini Trot," a 1k race that begins at 9 a.m. This race is for children 12 and under and is free.

Blue Care Network is the presenting sponsor, encouraging healthy, family-friendly activities.

The race begins outside Van Andel Arena and ends inside on the arena floor. Registration is $40 and will increase on the day of the event. Register at grps.org.

