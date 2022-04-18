New University of Michigan Health-West health center now open in Allendale

The new 15,000 square foot facility is designed to meet the needs of the growing community.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A brand new, larger health center opened Monday in Allendale to better meet the needs of the growing community.

University of Michigan Health-West (UMH-West) opened the new Allendale Health Center at 4830 Becker Drive, just two miles from the previous location.

The original location opened in 2009 but had recently become too small to fulfill the needs of the thriving community.

The new health center is 15,000 square feet and has additional room for added services and specialties. It also offers self-rooming to reduce time in the waiting area.

Medical Group President and Chief Population Health Officer, Dr. Rakesh Pai said the extra space is important for UMH-West to keep up with the population growth of Allendale Charter Township, which ballooned by more than 28% from 2010 to 2020.

“One of our hallmarks is the comprehensive nature of our health care, from robust primary care to a wide range of leading specialties,” Pai said. “We also emphasize making our expertise convenient to access, close to where our patients live. The new Allendale Health Center brings both objectives together.”

The new facility will continue to offer primary care, family practice, OB/GYN and sports medicine. UMH-West will also rotate specialists into the offices and notes they have the potential to add even more providers.

“It’s an honor to be part of this community and to watch it grow,” said Dr. Glenn Merz, Family Practice physician at Allendale Health Center. “We’re looking forward to opening our doors to serve our neighbors, patients and families at our new location.”

The new health center will offer walk-in visits and same-day appointments, along with on-site lab services and imaging.

The hours for the Allendale Health Center are as follows:

8 a.m. - 7 p.m. Monday

8 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday

7 a.m. - 6 p.m. Wednesday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m. Friday

Closed Saturday

Closed Sunday

Lab hours:

8:30 a.m. - 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday

7 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Friday

