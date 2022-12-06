UMH-West to expand services in Wayland with new health center in 2024

The $10.4 million investment is expected to bring at least three more physicians to the area and have space to accommodate monthly rotating specialists.

Example video title will go here for this video

WAYLAND, Mich. — The University of Michigan Health-West announced a $10.4 million investment in a new health center that will expand healthcare access and expanded services in the Wayland area.

The health network said it wants to meet the growing needs in the Wayland area, and this expansion will bring three or four more physicians and providers.

Plans include a 17,300-square-foot building that will be more than 75% larger than the current office.

The center will also have space for monthly rotating specialties, like cardiology and obstetrics and gynecology.

Officials plan to break ground in March at 1113 West Superior St., a little over a mile from the current health center.

A projected opening date is May 2024.

“This is a community we know well, and we listened to the people of Wayland when they told us they wanted more healthcare access and expanded services close to home,” said UMH-West CEO Dr. Peter Hahn. “We look forward to serving new generations of patients and families with even more comprehensive medical care.”

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.