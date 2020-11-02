GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Versiti Blood Center of Michigan is offering a free scoop of ice cream to anyone who gets their blood type tested on Valentine's Day.

The event is at Love's Ice Cream & Chocolate from 10 a.m until 1 p.m.

The blood typing process only takes 15 minutes and results are ready almost immediately.

There are eight basic blood types; but each type has subgroups. These subgroups can be extremely uncommon and rare. Versiti Blood Center of Michigan provides blood to patients who have a rare type and have to rely on donations to receive life-saving treatment.

Versiti Blood Center is headquartered in Grand Rapids and has been collecting and providing blood to nearly 70 Michigan hospitals.

To learn more about donating, visit their website.

