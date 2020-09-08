Veteran-owned sanitation start up helps GR businesses fight COVID-19

The group uses a three-step approach, integrating biomist, electrostatic fog and pulsed xenon UV lights to keep areas sanitized.

GRAND RAPIDS CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich — With more restaurants, schools and businesses reopening, a new need has been created in the sanitation industry. Jeremy Lehman, co-owner of Safe Science said he and his team want to answer the call.

"We saw a gap in the market where people returning to janitorial services and building remediation services that didn’t really have any scientific basis," he said, "The whole mission here is to protect people and to love and to live freely so that they can confidently use facilities."

Safe Science was created in May and includes sanitary specialists from the global food processing industry. Lehman said he was excited to use their expertise dealing with bacteria and contaminants and tailor it to an every day work space, fighting COVID-19.

"The rigor and holistic approach that’s in that industry and bringing it to the rest of the economy," Lehman said.

The organization uses a three-system approach to sanitize spaces:

Biomist alcohol on high touch surfaces Vital Oxide electrostatic fogging Pulsed xenon UV light

While clients can hire Safe Science for their services and or purchase cleaning products, Lehman said its all about creating an ongoing process.

"One of the main thing that our scientists emphasized is to take a systems approach.The things that (clients) may turn to us to do versus the things that they internalize, they can go back on forth on that. And so for example, we do sell the pulse xenon light and cleaning solutions, but it’s less of a transactional sale and part of a consultation process where we think through: how do we protect this facility," Lehman explained.

Safe Science has tailored sanitation protocols for a variety of industries: medical, restaurant, assisted living, manufacturing, residential, school and office.

Lehman said while it's vital to keep areas clean, it's also important to let people know how they are protected.

"It’s not just that a building has a reduced risk for COVID, but that people understand why they can feel safe," he said, adding that his passion goes beyond his business model, "This is more than a business. There’s a social mission to what we do, and I personally enjoy protecting people at memory care and assisted living...our mission is to protect."

