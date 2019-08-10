WYOMING, Mich. — People in the Wyoming area who are seeking healthcare can go to their neighborhood Meijer now.

Spectrum Health opened its newest walk-in clinic inside the Meijer at 5500 Clyde Park Ave SW. Spectrum Health’s first in-store clinic opened last year at the Meijer in Hudsonville.

The clinic provides non-emergent care for conditions such as cough, cold, ear ache and more and will provide summaries back to primary care providers.

It also accepts most insurances with the standard insurance co-pay. For people with a high-deductible plan or no insurance, a walk-in clinic visit is $69, including most basic labs.

Clinic services do not include on-site X-rays, stitches or treatment for broken bones. Patients with these conditions and anything requiring immediate medical attention will be directed to an urgent care center or hospital emergency room.

For more on the clinic click here.

RELATED VIDEO:

RELATED STORIES:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.