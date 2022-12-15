With COVID, flu and RSV cases on the rise, medical professionals say vaccines are your best line of defense

Medical professionals say it's safe to get both the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's being called a "tripledemic."

Three respiratory illnesses, all with rising cases over the last few weeks. And as holiday gatherings approach, experts recommend taking the proper safety precautions to keep everyone from getting sick.

"We're averaging about 66 cases a day," says Amy Shears, immunization program supervisor for the Kent County Health Department.

And that's just COVID cases coming into the KCHD. Factor in the increased flu and RSV cases as well, and the number rises.

"Hospitalizations for influenza-like activity have skyrocketed," says Shears.

So how can you keep yourself or your family out of the hospital? It starts with identifying symptoms.

In children, COVID-19, the flu and RSV all share similar symptoms, including a cough and fever. Shears says a call to your doctor can identify which it is.

"To discuss signs and symptoms and get further testing," she says.

As for other prevention measures, Shears says you can never go wrong with the basics.

"Families are going to have to be very diligent in regards to washing their hands, covering their cough and staying home when they're sick," says Shears.

But the best line of defense, she says, is to get vaccinated.

"The flu vaccine will prevent serious illness and hospitalization," says Shears.

Shears encourages everyone who hasn't gotten their flu or COVID vaccines to do so as soon as possible, whether its through your primary care physician or at the health department itself.

"Never too late to come in and get vaccinated for flu and COVID," says Shears. "Very safe to do them simultaneously, at the same time."

Shears says once you get your vaccine, it's about seven to 10 days before it takes full effect, so you still have time to get yours before Christmas. If you have any questions, she encourages you to contact your local health department.

