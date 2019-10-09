GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More than a dozen communities and 16 municipal water and sewer projects will address infrastructure needs and ensure long-term water quality with the help of $105 million in loans provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).
The 21st Century Infrastructure Commission has reported an $800 million annual gap in funding water-related infrastructure needs. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) and the Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) provide opportunities to narrow the gap through low-interest financing for wastewater, storm water and drinking water improvements.
The loans include $21 million in principal loan forgiveness to provide affordability assistance, implement green practices and complete full-length lead service line replacements.
In West Michigan, the City of Muskegon and Grant Township will be getting assistance from the SRF. Muskegon will receive a $11.5 million loan that includes $8.6 million in principal forgiveness for sewer repairs to maintain collect system structural integrity.
Grant Township will get a $1.8 million loan that includes $1.3 million in principal forgiveness for the replacement of lagoon liners and treatment equipment.
From the DWRF program, the City of Kalamazoo will get a $1.7 million loan that includes $255,000 in principal forgiveness for full-length lead service line replacement in the city of Parchment. Muskegon will also get money from the DWRF which includes a $2 million loan with $400,000 in principal forgiveness for replacement of water mains and lead service lines.
From the SRF program, the other six communities receiving assistance include:
- Charter Township of Kinross – A $6.0 million loan that includes $4.5 million in principal forgiveness for a food waste handling building at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
- City of Lansing – A $9.8 million loan for the Central Interceptor and Sycamore-Lindbergh Interceptor rehabilitation project.
- City of South Haven – A $420,000 loan that includes $315,000 in principal forgiveness for sewer improvements on Center Street.
- Huron River Green Infrastructure Drainage District – A $355,000 loan that includes $67,000 in principal forgiveness for street tree planting in the city of Ann Arbor to reduce nonpoint source pollutant loading into the Middle Huron River Watershed.
- Millers Creek Ann Arbor Drain Drainage District – A $1 million loan that includes $235,000 in principal forgiveness for the Pepper Pike Stream modification project to reduce sediment loading and nonpoint source pollution into the Huron River.
- Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority – A $9.5 million loan for the replacement of the west tertiary filters and repairs to the incinerator at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.
From the DWRF, the other communities receiving loans include:
- City of Hamtramck – A $755,000 loan that includes $151,000 in principal forgiveness for replacement of lead and galvanized service lines on private property.
- East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority – A $950,000 loan for water treatment plant improvements to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.
- Great Lakes Water Authority – A $29.9 million loan for Phase 1 of a multi-phase construction project to improve efficiency and reliability in the transmission system involving the Northeast and Water Works Park Treatment Plants in the city of Detroit.
- Great Lakes Water Authority – An $8.3 million loan for improvements to the raw sludge clarifiers and raw sludge pumping system at the Lake Huron Water Treatment Plant in Fort Gratiot Township of St. Clair County.
- Great Lakes Water Authority (on behalf of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department) – A $16.5 million loan that includes $4.7 million in principal forgiveness for replacement of water mains and full-length lead service lines in the city of Detroit.
- City of Bay City – A $5.0 million loan that includes principal forgiveness of $1.0 million for replacement of water main and lead service lines.
