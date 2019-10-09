GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - More than a dozen communities and 16 municipal water and sewer projects will address infrastructure needs and ensure long-term water quality with the help of $105 million in loans provided by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).

The 21st Century Infrastructure Commission has reported an $800 million annual gap in funding water-related infrastructure needs. The Clean Water State Revolving Fund (SRF) and the Drinking Water Revolving Fund (DWRF) provide opportunities to narrow the gap through low-interest financing for wastewater, storm water and drinking water improvements.

The loans include $21 million in principal loan forgiveness to provide affordability assistance, implement green practices and complete full-length lead service line replacements.

In West Michigan, the City of Muskegon and Grant Township will be getting assistance from the SRF. Muskegon will receive a $11.5 million loan that includes $8.6 million in principal forgiveness for sewer repairs to maintain collect system structural integrity.

Grant Township will get a $1.8 million loan that includes $1.3 million in principal forgiveness for the replacement of lagoon liners and treatment equipment.

From the DWRF program, the City of Kalamazoo will get a $1.7 million loan that includes $255,000 in principal forgiveness for full-length lead service line replacement in the city of Parchment. Muskegon will also get money from the DWRF which includes a $2 million loan with $400,000 in principal forgiveness for replacement of water mains and lead service lines.

From the SRF program, the other six communities receiving assistance include:

Charter Township of Kinross – A $6.0 million loan that includes $4.5 million in principal forgiveness for a food waste handling building at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

City of Lansing – A $9.8 million loan for the Central Interceptor and Sycamore-Lindbergh Interceptor rehabilitation project.

City of South Haven – A $420,000 loan that includes $315,000 in principal forgiveness for sewer improvements on Center Street.

Huron River Green Infrastructure Drainage District – A $355,000 loan that includes $67,000 in principal forgiveness for street tree planting in the city of Ann Arbor to reduce nonpoint source pollutant loading into the Middle Huron River Watershed.

Millers Creek Ann Arbor Drain Drainage District – A $1 million loan that includes $235,000 in principal forgiveness for the Pepper Pike Stream modification project to reduce sediment loading and nonpoint source pollution into the Huron River.

Ypsilanti Community Utilities Authority – A $9.5 million loan for the replacement of the west tertiary filters and repairs to the incinerator at the Wastewater Treatment Plant.

From the DWRF, the other communities receiving loans include:

City of Hamtramck – A $755,000 loan that includes $151,000 in principal forgiveness for replacement of lead and galvanized service lines on private property.

East Lansing Meridian Water and Sewer Authority – A $950,000 loan for water treatment plant improvements to heating, ventilation, and air conditioning equipment.

Great Lakes Water Authority – A $29.9 million loan for Phase 1 of a multi-phase construction project to improve efficiency and reliability in the transmission system involving the Northeast and Water Works Park Treatment Plants in the city of Detroit.

Great Lakes Water Authority – An $8.3 million loan for improvements to the raw sludge clarifiers and raw sludge pumping system at the Lake Huron Water Treatment Plant in Fort Gratiot Township of St. Clair County.

Great Lakes Water Authority (on behalf of Detroit Water and Sewerage Department) – A $16.5 million loan that includes $4.7 million in principal forgiveness for replacement of water mains and full-length lead service lines in the city of Detroit.

City of Bay City – A $5.0 million loan that includes principal forgiveness of $1.0 million for replacement of water main and lead service lines.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.