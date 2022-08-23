Thousands in grants awarded to 8 clinics in West Michigan

The grant will be used to provide reduced cost or free healthcare to uninsured or underinsured Michiganders, including primary care and pharmaceutical services.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Across Michigan, 47 health clinics have been awarded grants as part of the Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan's "Strengthening the Safety Net" program. Eight clinics in West Michigan were included, with each clinic receiving a $15,000 grant.

The grants will be used to provide reduced cost or free healthcare to uninsured or underinsured Michiganders, ranging from primary care, dental care and pharmaceutical services. In Michigan, 65,000 people will receive treatment due to the grants.

“Access to affordable health care and improving health equity are core to Blue Cross’ historic social mission,” said Ken Hayward, vice president of BCBSM and special assistant to the president for Community Relations. “Strengthening the Safety Net is a hallmark program showing our steadfast commitment to improving the health and well-being of everyone in Michigan. The program also reminds us that we need to continue closing the gap in accessibility and quality of care in innovative ways and through collaborative partnerships with our clinic providers and local communities.”

The grants went to the following clinics in West Michigan:

Baxter Community Center (Grand Rapids)

City on a Hill Ministries (Zeeland)

Exalta Health (Grand Rapids)

Holland Free Health Clinic (Holland)

Love in Action of the Tri-Cities (Grand Haven)

Mel Trotter Ministries (Grand Rapids)

Oasis of Hope Center (Grand Rapids)

Renewed Hope Health Clinic (Allegan)

The clinics receiving grants can also help patients navigate other aspects of their life, like changing their health care coverage and finding food assistance programs.

The Strengthening the Safety Net program was launched in 2005. Since then, it has distributed more than $18 million to health care clinics in the state. Officials estimate around 220,000 people have been impacted by the grants.

