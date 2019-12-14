GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Public safety and public health professionals were awarded more than $4 million to address opioid abuse and overdoses in West Michigan. The funding is a part of $333 million being distributed by the U.S. Department of Justice to help communities affected by the opioid crisis.

More than 130 people died every day from opioid-related overdoses nationwide, according to the DOJ.

The funding will go toward helping law enforcement, emergency responders and treatment professional coordinates responses to overdoses. It will also provide services for youth affected by the crisis and it will support drug and treatment courts.

“The opioid crisis is a public health crisis and not just a law enforcement problem," said U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Andrew Birge. "The Department of Justice recognizes that reality with this financial support for important Justice and Mental Health Collaboration Programs and affected youth initiatives in West Michigan.”

The awards will be distributed to four areas in West Michigan: Van Buren County ($750,000), Muskegon County ($750,000), the city of Muskegon ($100,000) and Battle Creek ($750,000).

Michigan State Police also received $1 million under the Opioid Affected Youth Initiative.

“The opioid crisis has destroyed far too many lives and left too many Americans feeling helpless and hopeless,” said OJP Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Katharine T. Sullivan. “This epidemic—the most deadly in our nation’s history—is introducing new dangers and loading public health responsibilities onto the public safety duties of our law enforcement officers. The Department of Justice is here to support them during this unprecedented and extremely challenging time.”

