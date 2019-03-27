GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. —

The measles outbreak on the southeast side of Michigan continues to grow.

There are 22 confirmed cases in the state, one in Wayne and the rest in Oakland County.

With spring break travel on the horizon, it’s important to know how to best protect yourself and your family.

If you’re concerned about coming down with the measles, all you have to do is answer one question: Was I vaccinated?

“The measles vaccine is very effective," said Brian Hartl, an epidemiologist with the Kent County Health Department. "One dose of vaccine provides 95 percent protection against infection, and two doses is up to 97 percent.”

RELATED: Measles cases spread in southeast Michigan

RELATED: Measles outbreak in Oakland County continues to grow

Those doses typically happen when you’re a kid. The first around 12 months old, and the second before starting kindergarten. And you will never need a booster dose.

“As long as you have two doses of vaccine you're considered to be protected against measles,” Hartl said.

If you don’t, it’s an easy fix.

“If you only have one dose, you’d want to get that second dose," Hartl said. "If you don't have any doses, you want to get your first dose, and then get that second dose at least 28 days or more after.”

In the U.S., most measles cases result from international travel.

“They were unvaccinated, had gone to a different part of the world where they had a high prevalence of measles, came back and then were around other individuals who were under-vaccinated or unvaccinated,” Hartl said.

Measles is a common disease in many parts of the world, including places in Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and Africa.

“Anyone who is traveling this spring break season, it's important to understand the risk of where you're going,” Hartl said.

RELATED: Officials: 8 measles cases in Oakland County since March 13

From 2001 to 2012, the average number of measles cases nationally was around 60 a year. In 2018 there were 372 total cases, a number we have almost reached in just three months this year with 314.

“Because measles is so highly contagious, there is risk of being exposed to an individual on an aircraft or something like that," Hartl said. "So if you're traveling by aircraft, or even by car and you're going to one of those states that has an ongoing outbreak, the best protection is vaccination.”

Before any international travel, infants as young as 6 months old should receive one dose of the MMR vaccine.

There were 19 cases of measles in Michigan last year, which was the highest number since 1994. The majority of people who got it were not vaccinated.

In Kent County, you can call the health department to schedule an appointment for a measles vaccination at (616) 632-7200.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.