Now is the time to look into what health insurance plan is right for you. Open Enrollment for 2019 is open from Nov. 1 to Dec.15.

Outside of the Open Enrollment Period, you can only enroll in a health insurance plan if you qualify for a Special Enrollment Period. Certain life events such as getting married, having a baby or losing other healthcare coverage will make you eligible.

There are three key things to consider when shopping for Medicare or an individual insurance plan:

What are the healthcare needs for you and your family this upcoming year? Look up your doctors and make sure they are included in the plan that you are selecting. Check that your prescriptions are covered by the plan.

Make sure the things you use the most are going to be covered. It is also important to keep in mind what subsidies are available from the government and look into what you qualify for.

There are different kinds of plans, including Original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Medigap plans, individual plans, narrow network options ACA, etc.

If you need help understanding your qualifications or what plan is right for you, you can visit priorityhealth.com or talk to a representative at 616-942-0954.

You can purchase your individual plan from health insurance providers, licensed agents or on healthcare.gov.

Job-based plans may have different enrollment periods, you should check with your employer. You can apply and enroll in Medicaid or the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP) year-round.

