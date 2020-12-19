Where's the flu? How the pandemic could be squashing flu season

Doctors were worried about a "twindemic." Now, weeks into flu season, these factors could be keeping flu activity low.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A few months ago, health officials raised concerns about a possible "twindemic" --a potentially disastrous meeting of the COVID-19 pandemic and flu season. However, weeks into this year's season, state health agencies in the Carolinas report that flu activity remains low.

North Carolina's latest flu report shows this season's reported flu-like symptoms in hospitals this season are lower than the two prior years. According to the state Department of Health and Human Services, flu activity right now is characterized as "low."

In South Carolina, the Department of Health and Environmental Control reports some increased activity for the Midlands public health region, which includes York, Lancaster and Chester Counties, but, overall, for the state there were no big changes this week. DHEC said flu activity remains "below-baseline."

There have been five flu deaths so far this season. NCDHHS reports one in North Carolina. SCDHEC reports four in South Carolina.

"We are having a milder flu season so far," said Dr. Anumpama Neelakanta, an infectious disease physician with Atrium Health.

Neelakanta thinks, in a roundabout way, coronavirus could be eclipsing the spread of influenza this year.

"Masking and trying to not congregate and all those other mandates will probably lead us to a lesser-intense flu season," said Dr. Neelakanta. "Before, everyone used to be indoors for school, and now there's a lot of folks doing virtual school. A lot of factors play into this."

According to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention flu vaccination estimates, millions more Americans appear to have rolled up their sleeves than this time last season, meaning the big push for flu shots might have paid off.

"In the southern hemisphere, they have already finished their flu season, and that was what they had seen too: really low cases of flu," said Dr. Neelakanta.

However, Neelakanta thinks it is possible flu activity could heighten after the holidays, as people gather more indoors and travel.