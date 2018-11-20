GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - Picture yourself and four friends. According to the latest health numbers, chances are one of you is a smoker. The data shows 20% of people in Michigan smoke. Many counties are making strides by reducing their numbers while others are struggling.

County Health Rankings posted the results of the annual The Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System telephone survey for the year 2016. Adults 18 and older were asked questions about their health and habits.

Ottawa County was in fourth place out of Michigan's 83 counties for the lowest percentage of smokers. However, West Michigan is also home to the state's worst performing county.

Here's how the rest of our West Michigan counties did

Ottawa County - 15% of people smoke

Kalamazoo - 15%

Kent - 16%

Barry - 18%

Allegan - 18%

Mason - 18%

Cass - 18%

Ionia - 19%

Branch - 19%

St. Joseph - 20%

Berrien - 20%

Montcalm - 20%

Van Buren - 20%

Newaygo - 20%

Calhoun - 20%

Oceana - 21%

Muskegon - 21%

Osceola - 21%

Lake - 22%

Mecosta -22%

County Health Rankings also ranks counties on overall health, and allows you to compare county health numbers side-by-side.

