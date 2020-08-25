Whitmer: Get flu vaccine to ease hospitals' load in pandemic

Whitmer received a flu shot during a news conference to “show how easy it is.”

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is urging Michigan residents to get the flu vaccine to ease the load on the health system if there is a surge of coronavirus cases during the fall and winter influenza season.

She announced Tuesday that the state wants at least 1 million more people vaccinated. Whitmer received a flu shot during a news conference to “show how easy it is.”

More than 3.2 million of Michigan’s 10 million residents were vaccinated against the flu last season. The state’s goal is to increase that number by a third, to 4.3 million.

