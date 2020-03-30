LANSING, Mich. — An executive from Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Sunday night relaxes Michigan's medical practice laws to allow certain qualified healthcare workers more flexibility in treating patients.

Healthcare workers are still asked to provide medical care that is within their scope of education, training and experience, but physician assistants and nurses are now allowed to treat patients without the supervision of a licensed physician.

►See the full executive order here.

“Michigan’s dedicated health care professionals continue putting their lives on the line every day during this unprecedented crisis, and we must do everything we can to empower them to do their jobs,” Whitmer said. “This executive order temporarily sets aside some existing rules to allow qualified physician assistants, nurses and other health care providers to treat COVID-19 patients and help slow the spread of this virus in every corner of our state.”

The order also says that healthcare students are allowed to work within facilities to aid in the COVID-19 response, as long as it is appropriate to the student's education and experience. This extends to students working as "respiratory therapist extenders" to assist other healthcare professionals in operating ventilators.

More coronavirus coverage from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.