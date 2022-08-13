The water main that broke provides water to nearly 1 million people.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich — Governor Gretchen Whitmer has activated the State Emergency Operations Center to respond to a water main break in southeastern Michigan.

The activation comes as nearly a dozen communities around Metro Detroit are advised to boil their drinking water due to the loss of water pressure caused by the water main break.

The Great Lakes Water Authority says a break on a critical pipe in St. Clair County that serves more than 900,000 people. It carries treated water from Lake Huron and is the largest in the system.

Activating the State Emergency Operations Center will ensure that all state resources are available to support the local communities, as necessary.

“Our top priority right now is protecting the public health and safety of Michigan residents until this water main is fixed as quickly as possible,” said Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

The emergency operations center has received requests for bottled water and is working to fulfill those. Conditions and needs will continually be assessed, and appropriate action will be taken as warranted to protect public health and safety.

The Great Lakes Water Authority provided the following update to the 120-inch Water Transmission Main Break and Boil Water Advisory, as of 3 p.m. on August 13, 2022. Please see GLWA's website for the full release and updates as available: https://t.co/dRUzThZnzX pic.twitter.com/8eeEzbvshn — Great Lakes Water Authority (@glwatermi) August 13, 2022

Residents in this area are told to boil their water before drinking, eating or showering because a loss of pressure can lead to bacterial contamination

The advisory initially covered 23 communities - but it has since dropped to 12.

There is no word on how long it will take to repair.

“Once the leak is isolated, crews will begin to open emergency connections to other mains in the system to restore some flow to the impacted communities," the agency said.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.