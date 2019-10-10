GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's a sobering statistic: Every 40 seconds someone loses their life to suicide.

Thursday, Oct. 10 is World Mental Health Day and this year's theme is suicide prevention.

Each year, mental health advocates use the day to raise awareness and to garner support for mental health initiatives. Today's call to action wants you to spend at 40 seconds talking about suicide and the role that you can play to help prevent it.

World Mental Health Day is organized by the World Federation for Mental Health This year’s day is supported by WHO, the International Association for Suicide Prevention, and United for Global Mental Health.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or other mental health issues, contact the confidential National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is free and available 24/7 at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

