WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming boy will soon move to the top of Michigan's heart transplant list.

Brady Furbish's parents took him to urgent care several years ago after the 15-year-old suffered from an increasingly bad cough.

"We found out that his heart was enlarged," said Brady's mother Amanda.

The family was immediately sent to Helen Devos Children's Hospital, where they spent the next 16 days. Brady was diagnosed with dilated cardiomyopathy, a heart disease that affects the left ventricle's ability to pump blood.

"It's the most scared we've ever been," said Brady's father, Mike.

In the time since his diagnosis, Brady has had routine checkups on his heart, spending sometimes weeks at a time in Ann Arbor at C.S. Mott Children's Hospital. From the beginning, his family has known the only real cure would be a heart transplant.

"We were just hoping it wouldn't progress as quickly as it has," Amanda said Monday.

In November, the cardiologist told the family it was time to start the process for getting on the transplant wait-list. By February, Brady's pulmonary vessels were showing wear to the point that he'd need a surgically implanted pump.

On March 20, he will receive an LVAD, which is a pump that will "do what the left ventricle is not doing very well." The LVAD procedure will move Brady to the top of Michigan's heart transplant list.

"Like any other transplant, it's a waiting game," Amanda said. Once a heart is found, Brady and his family will have 4 hours to get to Ann Arbor for the procedure.

The average cost of a heart transplant is estimated at more than one million dollars before insurance, but that does not include the costs of travel and lodging.

Brady has started a campaign with Help Hope Live to help offset the costs not only faced by his family, but by other transplant recipients, as well.

Help Hope Live is a nonprofit that provides financial aid for those receiving an organ transplant or those who have suffered a traumatic injury. As long as the recipient has an active fundraiser, they can make requests to have their bills paid by Help Hope Live.

The funds raised go into a general fund and provide financial aid to people across the country. Those in need are not expected to raise as much as they need in order to have their bills paid, according to the nonprofit.

Click here to donate on Brady's behalf. Donations made are also tax-deductible.

