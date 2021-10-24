Multiple units respond to assault of Muskegon Heights police officer

There is a large police presence near 9th Street and Barney Avenue in Muskegon Heights.
Michigan State Police say there was a felonious assault against a Muskegon Heights police officer.
North Muskegon, Muskegon Heights and MSP are at the scene. Officers are setting a large perimeter around the area.
Armed officers are searching the area with K-9's, but information is still limited at this time.
Police are asking that people avoid the area for the time being.
