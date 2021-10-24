Multiple units respond to assault of Muskegon Heights police officer

Armed officers are searching the area with K-9's, but information is still limited at this time.

There is a large police presence near 9th Street and Barney Avenue in Muskegon Heights.

Michigan State Police say there was a felonious assault against a Muskegon Heights police officer.

North Muskegon, Muskegon Heights and MSP are at the scene. Officers are setting a large perimeter around the area.

Armed officers are searching the area with K-9's, but information is still limited at this time.

The Michigan State Police are assisting Muskegon Heights PD with a felonious assault upon an officer. There is a large police presence, please avoid the area. Additional details will be released as they become available. — @MSPWestMI (@mspwestmi) October 24, 2021

Police are asking that people avoid the area for the time being.

13 On Your Side is on scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

