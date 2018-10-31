GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - The young patients at Helen DeVos Children's Hospital weren't left out of Halloween's spooky fun.

On Wednesday afternoon, the hospital treated the children to a special Halloween Party -- as many of them could not go out and trick-or-treating.

There was face painting and pumpkin tossing, as well as a craft station. There were princesses and superheros there celebrating with the kids, and even live music by The Moonrays.

Also, back by popular demand, were the superhero window cleaners who scaled the walls of the hospital to say hello to patients unable to leave their rooms.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s 4 Superheroes repelling from the roof of DeVos Children’s Hospital. See more from this awesome event tonight on @wzzm13 pic.twitter.com/dAxLubIyg8 — Michael Powers (@MichaelPowers13) October 31, 2018

