BELLE GLADE, Fla. — He's just 10 years old, but he managed to fight off a pit bull that was going after kids getting off the school bus.

Gerardo Rendon said he was worried the dog would attack one of the younger kids, so he stepped in to help -- and the whole incident was captured on video.

It happened just before 3 p.m. Thursday.

“I was like, 'Help, help! This dog is biting me, I don’t know what to do,'" he told WPEC-TV. "I’m like, 'Please God, help me!'"

He says the dog bit him at least 10 times before he was able to get away, and several people helped him get free.

Rendon's aunt took him to the hospital, where he received more than 300 stitches.

Palm Beach County deputies shot the dog several times to kill it.

