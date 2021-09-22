Henry Ford Health looking overseas for nurses

A major Michigan heath care provider says it is looking overseas for hundreds of nurses.

Henry Ford Health System is working on a plan to bring nurses to southeastern Michigan, especially from The Philippines.

Chief executive Wright Lassiter III talked about hospital labor challenges at the Mackinac Policy Conference on Mackinac Island.

Henry Ford Health last week said it had dropped 120 beds from five hospitals due to staffing shortages. Beaumont Health said it was idling 5% of its beds.

Lassiter says some hospital workers are simply worn out after more than a year of COVID-19 patients.

