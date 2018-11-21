GRAND HAVEN TWP. - A 19-year-old Ottawa County man is in jail this after police say he killed his girlfriend's baby. Cameron Toppen was charged with felony murder and first degree child abuse on Wednesday for the death of Scarlett Rae-Marie Burroughs.

"Scarlett was a very happy baby," her grandmother, Ronda Scharphorn said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office charged 19-year-old Cameron Toppen with Scarlett's murder. Police believe she died from shaken baby syndrome.

"I was hurt and I was angry that someone could get that angry at a little baby and just shake them," Scharporn continued.

"Her life was stolen. We're not going to see the child she's going to become and the woman she could have became."

Toppen is Scarlett's mother's boyfriend. Police say he was watching the 8-month-old while her mother was at work.

"I was very surprised. I just feel bad for his family because now it hasn't just ruined one family it ruined another family," Scharporn added.

But what may have ruined two families has potentially saved others. Scarlett's family told 13 ON YOUR SIDE she became an organ donor.

She saved three to four children's lives. Babies, that parents thought that there was no hope for," Scarlett's aunt, Melissa Yahne said. "That's why she's our hero."

A GoFundMe was set up to cover funeral expenses. Family members say the remaining money will go towards a foundation to help spread awareness of shaken baby syndrome. To learn more about the condition click here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13oys.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter.

© 2018 WZZM