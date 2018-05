Graduates across the country are embarking on their careers and adulthood this summer. 'Graduation Advice in 5 Words' started trending on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

Here's some meaningful and hilarious advice from your friends on the world wide web.

It gets worse, then worser#GraduationAdviceIn5Words — Kevin (@kevinwxgg) May 17, 2018

Pay off debt very quick! #GraduationAdviceIn5Words — Dale (@stlsaint) May 17, 2018

#GraduationAdviceIn5Words Don’t take advice from Twitter — Kerry Teddy (@KeshaTedder) May 17, 2018

Enjoy youth while it lasts#GraduationAdviceIn5Words — ?? Lola ?? (@_lola_bee) May 17, 2018

Education doesn’t stop after graduation

#GraduationAdviceIn5Words — Cameron Grant (@coolcam101) May 17, 2018

Never accept limits. #GraduationAdviceIn5Words — Jacqui ??Is it wine o’clock??? (@heyjacqui_) May 17, 2018

