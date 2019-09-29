HIGH POINT, N.C. — A family is shaken up after a man pulled out an ax and tried to attack a father in a High Point shopping center parking lot on Friday night. According to Lt. Berrier with the High Point Police Department, the incident happened Friday between 8 and 9 p.m. in a parking lot near S. Main Street and W. Fairfield Rd.

Sebastian Vazquez detailed the disturbing incident in a Facebook post that has since been shared more than 3,000 times.

"We were coming out from having dinner with my family including my 2 year old boy," Vazquez wrote. "I finished putting my son on his car seat and was walking around my Jeep."

Carson Parrish then approached Vazquez and asked him for a ride, according to Lt. Berrier. When Vazquez replied, "No thank you," Parrish became "agitated," Lt. Berrier said. Parrish then pulled out a "very small hatchet" and tried to strike Vazquez, who had managed to get into his car.

"I was able to get in the car when he started hitting the car with an AXE," Vazquez wrote. "I have never been so scared in my life."

High Point Police arrived on scene within 15 seconds of a 911 call being placed and no injuries were reported, Lt. Berrier said. The driver's side window of Vazquez's jeep suffered minor damage.

Officers arrested Parrish and charged him with assault with a deadly weapon and injury to personal property. Parrish, 44, has been booked into Guilford County Jail.

Lt. Berrier said he does not know Parrish's motivation.

"It's sad to think it could of been my last day alive and I could have been in a critical condition or dead. I also wanna thank the High Point Police officers for showing up so quickly to the scene. Like an officer told me check your surroundings when coming out from anywhere. Be safe out there," Vazquez said, ending his post.