High school athletes excited to get winter sports season started

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — When the news broke Thursday afternoon of the return of high school sports, student athletes around the state couldn't have been happier.

"It just feels so good to be back in the gym with everybody," says Abby Bakita, a senior on the Rockford girls basketball team.

And their coaches were glad to see positive energy return to practice.

"To see their excitement on their faces today it means a lot, and that stick-to-itiveness from last March to get here," says Kyle Clough, Rockford boys basketball head coach.

At Grand Rapids Christian, Kobe Bufkin is off to play for Michigan next season. But he knows most other athletes were scared they may never play again.

"Obviously other guys need this opportunity more than I do so we're just keeping that mentality and keep on working," says Bufkin. "Everybody's path is going to be different."

The return does include some safety measures, like masks being required to play. Rockford boys basketball senior captain Sam Krist says it's been an adjustment that the team has been practicing.

"Keeping it up over our noses and our faces, we're just getting used to it," says Krist. "I think we'll be ready to go."

And while the pause has been difficult for so many around the state of Michigan, Grand Rapids Christian head coach Eric Taylor thinks it has given his players a new perspective.

"You really appreciate this game now since it's been taken away and now been given back to us," says Taylor. "It's really staying in the moment and appreciating this opportunity and giving it your best because you never know when this game will end and where the ball stops bouncing."

Teams have been practicing already and can begin games as early as February 8.

