High-speed chase ends in gunfire in Ionia County

Police fired at an oncoming vehicle before the suspects fled on foot before being arrested.

LOWELL, Mich — Lowell Police Department have at least one suspect in custody this morning after leading police on a high-speed chase.

Around 2:00 a.m. Saturday, an officer noticed a vehicle driving through downtown Lowell with their high-beam lights on. The officer then noticed the vehicle did not have a license plate and proceeded to stop the vehicle.

The drive led the officer on a chase, reaching a speed of 100 mph, before stopping on the side of a dirt road in Boston Township in Ionia County. When the officer exited the police car, the driver reserved the vehicle toward the officer.

The officer fired shots at the vehicle before the patrol car was hit. The vehicle then fled the scene and was found a short distance away, abandoned in a ditch.

Police later discovered the vehicle was stolen.

A drone was used to locate and arrest the suspects. One has since been released.

One suspect was treated for a minor gunshot injury, another for a cut in the forehead. The officer involved was not injured.

Following protocol, the Lowell Police Department officer has been placed on administrative leave while the Ionia County Sheriff's Office conducts a formal investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.