High temps impact local high school sports

With temperatures soaring across West Michigan, athletics programs have postponed games, moved practice locations and implemented more safety protocols.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — It's been a hot week, and on Wednesday, high school athletic programs across West Michigan had to make adjustments.

"I would say certainly more than I can remember, especially outside of football," says Geoff Kimmerly of the MHSAA.

Grand Rapids Christian High School's JV tennis team, which had a match scheduled, was no exception.

"We just decided to reschedule, postpone for later," says Christian's athletic director Jason Heerema.

The decision came in part from MHSAA guidance.

"We, a few years ago, put together what we call our model heat management policy," says Kimmerly.

The policy has different requirements for different temperatures. If the heat index is between 99 and 104, water breaks are mandatory every 30 minutes of activity.

"Staying hydrated, make sure we get enough rest," says Heerema. "Football will take off their helmets and shoulder pads when they practice."

At Christian, they also changed practice locations for the team.

"We moved football off of our turf and moved it over to a grass surface," says Heerema.

A heat index over 104 degrees? Cancellation of all outdoor activity.

"This isn't something to toe a line with," says Kimmerly. "This is a very important thing, we've been looking at this for a number of years."

Heerema says the MHSAA guidance has been a huge help to schools, and is glad his athletes will stay safe on days like this one.

"We're all much more attuned now than we were maybe 15, 20 years ago to it. Hopefully we can reduce any unnecessary injuries or illnesses," says Heerema.

Grand Rapids Christian is set to open its football season on Friday night. Heerema says as of right now, they feel confident it will be able to go on as scheduled.

