OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — For many, the lifestyle change to becoming a parent is a difficult transition, and with kids growing every day, it seems like with every new age there's a different obstacle.

But Hike It Baby hopes to make the transition to connect with nature a little bit easier.

Hike It Baby is a national program that invites caregivers and their children for a community hike in the great outdoors with a goal of introducing children to nature and helping both parents and kids have an active physical and social lifestyle.

"I loved it so much, it was so accepting and everyone was so nice, and there were kids of all ages at that hike and it just felt right," said Liz Goossen, a Hike It Baby branch ambassador.

Goossen was struggling with postpartum depression and anxiety after the birth of her son Graham in 2017. She quit her job in education to become a stay-at-home mom, which she said hindered her social life at first.

"I went through like this really down time emotionally because that whole social network and it was like everything that I did," she said.

After finding treatment for her postpartum depression and anxiety, Goossen joined Hike It Baby as a way to set and meet goals. Now she and co-leader Jaclyn Gribber organize Holland's branch, helping other parents take their first steps.

"It’s not going to be perfect. You might have a meltdown, your kid might have a meltdown. You might forget something," she explained, "We are a leave no hiker behind organization, that means if Graham or another kiddo is having an issue on the trail or Jaclyn needs to stop or nurse or whatever, we will stop as a group."

Hike It Baby targets kids from birth to school age, primarily infant to five years old; however, Goossen said parents with older kids are welcome to join. There is a yearly fee starting at $10, and Hike It Baby has scholarships for families in need.

There are currently Hike It Baby branches in Grand Rapids and Holland. Any kind of caregiver from grandparent to nanny can join the group. For more information on how to join a local Hike It Baby group, or start one of your own, click here.

