BAILEY, Mich. - Hilltop Bakery in Bailey is celebrating their 85th year being in business on Saturday.

With food and fun to go around, the bakery is holding a summer celebration from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be giveaways, free water, hot dogs and chips, as well as donut hole kabobs with every purchase. The event will have a bounce house and the local fire department will be at the bakery with their fire truck.

The bakery will also be having a mystery deal at 5 and 6 p.m. while supplies last.

