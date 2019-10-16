GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Last winter, the National Weather Service (NWS) recorded between 125 and 175 inches of snowfall that hit parts of Michigan's Lower Peninsula.

As we head into this winter, you may already be thinking about hiring a snowplow service. But it's important to shop around before you commit to one.

Troy Baker from the Better Business Bureau of West Michigan suggests doing five steps before you hire a contractor:

Do your research Get multiple estimates Put it in writing Ask about plowing schedule and times Pay by the plow or in installments, not upfront

This fall, snow has already battered parts of the country including Wyoming, Montana, Colorado, Nebraska North and South Dakota and Minnesota.

Residents of Denver experienced record low temperatures during their October snowstorm. On Oct. 11. temperature was as low as 9 degrees. The previous record was 22 degrees set in 1946. There was also a record low the day before with a temperature of 13°.

Moreover, the city saw its second-biggest two-day temperature drop on record.

For more weather information, visit 13onyourside.com/weather.

Other headlines from 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.