Tours offered of B-17 plan at Muskegon County Airport

The B-17 is a type of four-engine heavy bomber that was used for daylight strategic bombing in World War II.

MUSKEGON COUNTY, Mich. — Saturday, a Boeing B-17G plane called the "Yankee Lady" was dispatched to the Muskegon County Airport for tours.

The Yankee Air Museum brought the plane to the airport for self-guided tours and some flights.

“Our B-17 Yankee Lady and crew are honored to be guests of Muskegon County Airport and Vision Air Center,” said Kevin Walsh, Executive Director of Yankee Air Museum. “This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the End of World War Two, and bringing our Salute to Victory tour to Muskegon, a city rich in World War II history, means a lot to us."

The B-17 is a type of four-engine heavy bomber that was used for daylight strategic bombing in World War II. It was designed to fly high in enemy territory hitting targets like munitions factories, oil refineries and military installations.

More than 5,000 of these planes were shot down over Europe during the war.

“Today, there may be only ten airworthy Boeing B-17s left in existence, so it’s important that we share this flying museum and honor our Greatest Generation,” said Walsh.

The B-17 Yankee Lady was at the airport until 4 p.m.

“Touring the plane or even better, flying on it, will give you a deep appreciation of what our World War Two airmen did for us. It is an unforgettable experience,” Walsh said.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

RELATED VIDEO: