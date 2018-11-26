GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The City of Grand Rapids has invited the community to learn more about property research during a special event next month at the Archives and Records Center.

The event – set for Dec. 5 from 5 until 7:30 p.m. – is for individuals who want to research a home or business within the city of Grand Rapids, according to City Archives Officer Tony Wright.

"This is a great opportunity for people who are interested in finding out more about their current or childhood home or a business," Wright said. "We'll provide tips on the best ways to approach this work and there will be opportunities for participants to do hands-on research."

While the registration for the December event is closed, those who contact the City of Grand Rapids Archives can be placed on a waiting list and will be invited to attended a second event happening in January. Anyone interested can also call the archives to set up an appointment.

The Archives and Records Center, located at 223 Washington St. SE, houses records and archives for the former Village of Grand Rapids and City of Grand Rapids from 1838 to today. Items stored at the center include city assessor cards featuring vintage photos of homes and businesses in Grand Rapids, Village of Grand Rapids meeting minutes, City Commission meeting minutes, historical photographs of Grand Rapids, tax records, historical police court records and Grand Rapids Public Schools archives.

The Archives and Records Center is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. To learn more about the center, click here.

