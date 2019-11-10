LANSING, Mich. — The remains of a Michigan Korean War soldier were returned home Friday. The funeral will be on Sunday, Oct. 13 in Traverse City.

To honor Sgt. David Alexander Feriend’s service, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has ordered U.S. and Michigan flags to be lowered at half-staff on Sunday throughout the state.

“Our nation makes a solemn promise to every man and woman in uniform to leave no soldier behind, and that couldn’t be more true than it is today with the return of Sgt. Feriend,” Gov. Whitmer said. “After nearly 70 years, we are grateful to finally have him home.”

Feriend was listed as missing in action in 1950. He was 23 years old.

His remains were discovered through DNA testing in June 2018 at a summit in Singapore between President Donald Trump and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un.

And Friday, he was honored by the Patriot Riders and Michigan State Police at the Gerald R. Ford Airport, where his remains arrived.He received full military honors as well and will be escorted to his final resting place at a Traverse City-area funeral home.

Flags at Michigan residents’ homes, businesses, schools, local governments and other organizations are also encouraged to lower their flags as well. They should be returned to full-staff on Monday.

The Associated Press contributed to this reporting.

RELATED VIDEO:

Other stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.