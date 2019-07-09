GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Saturday, a historical marker was dedicated to honor the efforts of Grand Rapids South High School students during World War II.
Starting in 1942, students from the school put their efforts toward selling war bonds in order to buy a B-17 bomber for American troops.
By April 1943, the students raised $375,000 in war bond sales.
"Today we've gathered to dedicate a wayside historical marker that tells the story of what the students at South High did back in 1943 to support to war effort," said said Sandra Warren, 1962 graduate of Grand Rapids South High School and author of the book We Bought A WWII Bomber. "Within eight weeks time, they raised over $375,000."
South High School shut down in 1968. But the building still stands on Hall Street SE near S Division Avenue as the Gerald R. Ford Jobs Corps Center. However, the alumni of the high school still meet on a regular basis.
"There's nothing like the spirit of South High alumni," said Warren.
Last October, a plaque was also dedicated at the site where the bomber crashed in Virginia.
"We felt we really needed to have one here at the school also," said Warren.
