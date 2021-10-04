Hit-and-run causes rollover crash, injures two in Ottawa County

The driver slowed down in an attempt to avoid hitting the car, causing them to rollover multiple times.

WRIGHT, Michigan — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a hit-and-run that caused multiple injuries and a rollover crash in Wright Township.

A 2004 Jeep Liberty driven by a 20-year-old man from Whitehall was driving eastbound on I-96 around 12:55 p.m. A dark colored car passed and cut the Jeep off.

The driver slowed down in an attempt to avoid hitting the car, causing the Jeep to rollover multiple times.

The man was treated at the scene and his 18-year-old passenger, also from Whitehall, was injured but is in good condition. She was transported to Mercy Hospital.

The suspect vehicle left the scene. Police are still investigating the situation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office or Silent Observer at 877-88-SILENT.

