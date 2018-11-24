BATTLE CREEK, Mich. - As the Christmas shopping season begins, so does the holiday crime season.

Whether mixing with crowds at retail stores or at the kitchen table buying online with a computer, area police said criminals may try to take what is yours.

"There are a few things to keep in mind," said Sgt. Chris Rabbitt of the Battle Creek Police Department.

He said shoppers should be aware of their surroundings in parking lots or retail stores and also be cautious when ordering gifts online.

At stores, Rabbitt said people should limit the amount of cash they carry and use credit cards rather than debit cards, because they have more safety features.

Women should keep their purse with them, preferably with a strap around their neck and the purse in front.

"We look at footage all the time of them putting them in a shopping cart and walking 10 feet away and someone swipes it," Rabbitt said.

Lt. Ken Cunningham of the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety suggested leaving a purse at home and instead carrying cash or credit cards in a pocket.

Both officers said shoppers should park in well-lit areas, place gifts in the trunk of the car or cover them in an SUV.

"Be mindful of who is around you," Rabbitt said. "If someone is watching you intently, that should throw up a red flag. Don't walk with your phone in your face looking at the ads. People need to be aware of what is going on around them."

Be cautious when parking, Rabbitt said.

"If someone is sitting there and doesn't look right, maybe you don't want to park there."

For shoppers online, Rabbitt suggested only using familiar websites.

"Its no time to experiment with new companies," he said, but if it's not familiar at least check the Better Business Bureau or other sources and determine if they have conventional retail stores.

Watch for delivered items and don't leave them on the front porch. Ask someone to take them in or have them put at the back door or sent to your workplace, Rabbitt said.

At home, break down boxes of new items to avoid advertising from the curb what items are inside the house, he said. Don't place gift items where they can easily be seen from outside and use timers for lights and radios to suggest someone is inside.

Front porch security cameras also are helpful to deter criminals, Rabbitt said.

Cunningham said his department will have additional officers patrolling the retail stores in Harper Village.

"We will have extra officers for Black Friday but it starts on Brown Thursday," he said. Some stores such as Walmart and Meijer will add extra store security for this weekend and the holiday buying season.

He said officers are seeing more push-outs, where people load a shopping cart with food or other items and walk out of the store.

"We have one girl who has six warrants," Cunningham said. "She just keeps doing it."

Cunningham said his officers will be watching for people who forget someone when they shop.

"Last year we had someone leave their baby in the car," he said. "Don't leave kids in the car to go shopping."

He expects officers will handle a few fights among shoppers trying to cut in line outside stores or pushing their way to reach the bargains and a few traffic crashes from anxious buyers.

"We are trying to keep the fights down over $5 movies and by people trying to cut in line," he said.

Its a busy season and with lots of shoppers looking for a parking place and a bargain.

"Just be patient," Cunningham said. "Everybody is trying to do the same thing."

