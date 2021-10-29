x
Holland firefighters rescue cat from house fire

Firefighters quickly found smoke and a fire in the home's kitchen Thursday evening.
HOLLAND, Mich — Holland firefighters rescued a pet cat from a house fire Thursday evening. 

Just before 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report smoke and fire coming from a home in the 600 block of Central Avenue. 

The fire department said when the resident returned home, they found smoke throughout the house. 

Crews were on scene within four and a half minutes and quickly found the fire in the kitchen. 

Firefighters also rescued a cat. 

No one was hurt, and firefighters stayed on scene until 10:30 p.m. to keep out the hot spots. 

At this point, the cause of the fire remains under investigation. 

