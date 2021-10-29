Holland firefighters rescue cat from house fire

Firefighters quickly found smoke and a fire in the home's kitchen Thursday evening.

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland firefighters rescued a pet cat from a house fire Thursday evening.

Just before 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report smoke and fire coming from a home in the 600 block of Central Avenue.

The fire department said when the resident returned home, they found smoke throughout the house.

Crews were on scene within four and a half minutes and quickly found the fire in the kitchen.

Firefighters also rescued a cat.

No one was hurt, and firefighters stayed on scene until 10:30 p.m. to keep out the hot spots.

At this point, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.