Holland firefighters rescue cat from house fire

HOLLAND, Mich — Holland firefighters rescued a pet cat from a house fire Thursday evening.
Just before 8 p.m., someone called 911 to report smoke and fire coming from a home in the 600 block of Central Avenue.
The fire department said when the resident returned home, they found smoke throughout the house.
Crews were on scene within four and a half minutes and quickly found the fire in the kitchen.
Firefighters also rescued a cat.
No one was hurt, and firefighters stayed on scene until 10:30 p.m. to keep out the hot spots.
At this point, the cause of the fire remains under investigation.
