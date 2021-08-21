Holland man killed after driving car into water in Saugatuck

The man was removed from the vehicle but pronounced dead shortly after, police say. The passenger was removed from the water and later released with no injuries.

SAUGATUCK, Mich. — A Holland man died early Saturday morning after crashing his vehicle into the water in Saugatuck.

Police say the accident happened around 2:45 a.m. near Lucy Street and Newnham Street. A caller said that someone was in the water yelling for help and that one person still remained in the vehicle, according to police. A responding deputy saw that the vehicle was submerged and jumped into the water to help.

The man was removed from the vehicle but pronounced dead shortly after, police say. He was identified as 29-year-old Robert Guerra. The passenger was safely removed from the water and later released with no injuries.

