Holland man killed after van crashes into storage facility

Crash investigators believe the 84-year-old suffered a medical event before the crash Friday morning.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Michigan — A Holland man is dead after a crash on US-31 and Lincoln Avenue Friday morning.

First responders and officers with the Holland Department of Public Safety responded to reports of a van that had crashed around 8:15 a.m.

There's where crash scene investigators found a Dodge Caravan had crashed into a building at Holland Self Storage.

The driver was found unresponsive.

Medics rushed him to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators believe the van had been in the southbound lanes of US-31, and shortly before going through the intersection at Lincoln Avenue, the vehicle veered off the road.

From there, the van went through a grassy area and a fence before crashing into the building.

Authorities identified the driver as 84-year-old Glenn Schrotenboer.

