Holland man pleads guilty to threatening to shoot up Vermont school

Authorities say 24-year-old Jason Graham of Holland was involved in an online dispute with a group of students from a Vermont school, prompting his threats.

CHESTER, Vermont — A Michigan man has pleaded guilty to threatening to “shoot up” a Vermont high school in 2019.

Vermont prosecutors say 24-year-old Jason Graham of Holland was involved in an online dispute with a group of students from Green Mountain Union High School in February 2019 and made threats on Facebook to “shoot up” their school.

Three days later, he had someone else call the school to say that he had placed a bomb in the school and had sharpshooters outside.

The government stated at the plea hearing that more than half of the school's students skipped school in response to the threat.

Graham was already under police supervision at the time he made the threats for prior felony convictions.

The threats were tracked to Graham, prompting police to confront Graham at his home. They found he was unlawfully possessing a firearm.

Graham was arrested and convicted of a Michigan firearm violation. He recently completed his sentence for that conviction.

He will remain detained, however, until he is sentenced for his threats. Graham will be jailed for no longer than one year and one day for those crimes, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.

His attorney could not be reached for comment Sunday.

