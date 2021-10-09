x
Holland man struck by oncoming vehicle after car crash

Police say the man sustained life-threatening injuries.
Credit: File photo
Logo of the Michigan State Police on a patrol vehicle

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old Holland man is in serious condition after crashing his car and being struck by another vehicle early Saturday morning.

Police say the crash happened around 12:40 a.m. on westbound I-196 near Market Avenue. A BMW, driven by the Holland man, lost control due to wet roads and crashed into a cement wall. The man exited the vehicle and was then struck by a westbound Buick.

The man was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Buick, a 37-year-old from Allendale, was uninjured in the crash.

Police say drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in this incident. The crash remains under investigation.

